Connections: How anti-Semitism, anti-black racism, and Islamophobia connect
A recent event at the Islamic Center of Rochester asked how anti-Semitism, anti-black racism, and Islamophobia connect. A number of young activists joined together to answer that question, and to discuss how to counter white supremacy.
We talk to some of those activists about what they learned, and about how to change hearts and minds. In studio:
- Mara Ahmed, activist, artist, and filmmaker at Neelum Films
- Assata Evans, sophomore at World of Inquiry School, and restorative practices trainer
- Samiha Islam, junior at Brighton High School, and co-president of the Brighton High School Muslim Student Association
- Milo Ehrenberg, nursing student and member of the Rochester chapter of the Jewish Voice for Peace