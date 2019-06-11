Connections: How anti-Semitism, anti-black racism, and Islamophobia connect

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 11, 2019 at 2:19 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A recent event at the Islamic Center of Rochester asked how anti-Semitism, anti-black racism, and Islamophobia connect. A number of young activists joined together to answer that question, and to discuss how to counter white supremacy.

We talk to some of those activists about what they learned, and about how to change hearts and minds. In studio:

  • Mara Ahmed, activist, artist, and filmmaker at Neelum Films
  • Assata Evans, sophomore at World of Inquiry School, and restorative practices trainer
  • Samiha Islam, junior at Brighton High School, and co-president of the Brighton High School Muslim Student Association
  • Milo Ehrenberg, nursing student and member of the Rochester chapter of the Jewish Voice for Peace

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
