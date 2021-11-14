-
A recent event at the Islamic Center of Rochester asked how anti-Semitism, anti-black racism, and Islamophobia connect. A number of young activists joined…
-
ConnectionsOn Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people from different faiths and backgrounds gathered to support the Muslim community in Rochester. It was a scene that…
-
ConnectionsWe sit down with Tabassam Javed, the president of the Islamic Center of Rochester. Javed is a psychologist by profession and has been involved with a…
-
ConnectionsA poll conducted in the aftermath of the Charlottesville rallies found that while few Americans will outwardly express support for white nationalism or…
-
ConnectionsIf we seem more polarized than ever, leaders at Ganondagan wonder if it’s because we rarely sit down with people who are different from us. That’s why…
-
ConnectionsAt least 41 people are dead and at least 239 are injured after authorities say three suicide bombers carried out an attack on Ataturk International…
-
ConnectionsOne day after the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, we examine how the attack on the Orlando nightclub has impacted the gay and Islamic…
-
ConnectionsOne day after the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, we examine how the attack on the Orlando nightclub has impacted the gay and Islamic…
-
Connections550 local high school students gathered this week for the largest-ever interfaith day at Nazareth College's Hickey Center for Interfaith Studies. We…
-
ConnectionsHow much do you know about Islam? Most Americans don't know much about why Sunni and Shia have had conflicts over the centuries.This hour, we open with a…