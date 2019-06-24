Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the goals of the Jewish Federation's "Every Voice Counts" survey
The Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester has released a survey to help gather feedback from the Jewish community about a range of issues, including the rise in anti-Semitism across the country. The questionnaire, called "Every Voice Counts," is open to people who identify as Jewish, have Jewish heritage, or who have relationships within the Jewish community. It polls participants about services, cultural interests, as well as concerns about security.
Our guests discuss the survey, what they hope to learn, and how the results will help them plan for a more inclusive community. Our guests:
- Meredith Dragon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester
- Judy Azoff, chair of the "Every Voice Counts" Jewish Rochester Survey
- Dr. Jacob Moalem, M.D., vice chair of the "Every Voice Counts" Jewish Rochester Survey, and associate professor of surgery and endocrinology at the University of Rochester Medical Center