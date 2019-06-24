Connections: Discussing the goals of the Jewish Federation's "Every Voice Counts" survey

The Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester has released a survey to help gather feedback from the Jewish community about a range of issues, including the rise in anti-Semitism across the country. The questionnaire, called "Every Voice Counts," is open to people who identify as Jewish, have Jewish heritage, or who have relationships within the Jewish community. It polls participants about services, cultural interests, as well as concerns about security.

Our guests discuss the survey, what they hope to learn, and how the results will help them plan for a more inclusive community. Our guests: