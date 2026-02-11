Legislators asked to approve funding for school food waste programs

Monroe County legislators are being asked to approve $50,000 to fund a new round of grants for school districts to develop trial projects for keeping food waste out of landfills and sewers.

If the Legislature approves the measure, the 18 school districts in Monroe County, along with the local Boards of Cooperative Education Services organizations, could apply for grants of up to $5,000 apiece. According to the legislation, the money could be used to develop initiatives including:



Reducing, recovering, and recycling food waste

Educating students on environmental stewardship

Donating excess food to people in need

Engaging faculty, staff, and administrators to help implement environmental programs

Supporting local composting or food waste diversion businesses.

This would be the second year for the grants, if approved. Brighton, Fairport, Penfield, Pittsford, and West Irondequoit school districts each received $5,000 grants for the 2025-26 school year.