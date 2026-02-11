Rochester Fringe Festival seeking performers for this year's event

Artists who want to perform at the 2026 ESL Rochester Fringe Festival, heads up: The show submission window opens at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Organizers said applications will be accepted through noon on March 31 at rochesterfringe.com and that there is no cost to apply.

“Opening the application process to artists officially kicks off the 15th season of Rochester Fringe,” Erica Fee, CEO and festival producer, said in a statement. “It’s important to us that we provide a platform for artists to share their most creative and bravest ideas."

Performances will take place in neighborhoods surrounding "the heart of Rochester," according to a news release. During last year's festival, more than 1,600 artists from over a dozen countries performed.

The festival lineup is scheduled to be announced in July, which is when tickets will go on sale. Fringe takes place from Sept. 15-26.