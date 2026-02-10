Republicans look for unity as Long Island convention kicks off

New York Republicans are looking to coalesce around a statewide ticket as they kick off their convention — where they'll argue that Democratic control of state government has led to runaway spending, looser criminal justice laws, and higher prices on everything from energy to eggs.

It comes at a time when polls find President Trump’s immigration policies are opposed by most New Yorkers, the president’s own approval ratings are sinking and Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s favorability appears to be ascending.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is hoping to secure the party’s nomination for governor after Rep. Elise Stefanik suspended her campaign in December. The party will also nominate candidates for attorney general and comptroller.

“ A convention is a chance to frame the agenda,” said Long Island pollster and political consultant Mike Dawidziak. “You get the microphone to yourself. It's a chance to frame yourself, introduce yourself, define yourself and really just try to generate a lot of excitement.”

Blakeman’s campaign had a hiccup Monday, when Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino, Blakeman’s pick for lieutenant governor, withdrew from contention. The New York Post and other outlets reported Sunday that Giardino would be Blakeman’s running mate.

In an interview, Giardino said he was “ flattered and honored” to be considered, “because I think I could have added a lot to the ticket.”

But Giardino said that after further consideration, he felt he couldn’t campaign and run the upstate sheriff’s office at the same time. “ I can't go all in when I feel my first responsibility is sheriff,” he said.

Hours later, Blakeman’s campaign announced he’d chosen Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood, “forming a proven law-and-order partnership focused on restoring public safety.”

Blakeman is running on a platform of cutting property taxes, empowering local law enforcement to assist federal immigration officers and rolling back environmental regulations to lower energy prices.

“I want to make people happy again in this state,” Blakeman told reporters at the Capitol last month. “ I believe this was a once great state. I think we can be great again”

Blakeman has steep hurdles to overcome as he seeks to take on Hochul, now officially the Democratic nominee . For one, recent polling finds three out of five New York voters have either never heard of him, or do not know enough about him to have an opinion.

The same Siena Research poll found Hochul with her highest approval rating ever at 49%, and trouncing Blakeman in a hypothetical matchup, 54% to 28%. A Republican has not won statewide since Gov. George Pataki in 2002.

But Siena pollster and political analyst Steve Greenberg said there are positive signs for Blakeman.

“It is truly amazing to me that in a state where 49% of the enrolled voters are Democrats, in five and a half years as governor, Hochul has never had a majority of New Yorkers say they have a favorable view of her,” Greenberg said.

Blakeman has been elected twice in purple Nassau County, and has moderate stances on issues like abortion that Greenberg said could appeal to independent voters.

Convention business officially kicks off Tuesday morning in Garden City, and delegates will vote for nominees for governor and lieutenant governor Wednesday. Libertarian Larry Sharpe, a business consultant and podcaster, is trying to win more than 25% of the vote in order to force an official primary.

If Sharpe can’t clear that bar, he’ll have to organize a petition campaign and gather thousands of signatures to get on the ballot.

Biotech entrepreneur Joseph Hernandez is the only Republican running for state comptroller.

Former federal prosecutor Saritha Komatireddy and Brooklyn cryptocurrency lawyer Khurram Dara are competing for the party’s nomination for attorney general.