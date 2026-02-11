The cultural impact of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance

WXXI News

Puerto Ricans in Western New York took in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl set with a unique perspective.

They didn't just see elaborate set pieces; they saw sugar cane fields and an island's history. They saw utility poles and flickering lights, referencing Puerto Rico's notoriously shaky energy grid.

They heard the sounds of family and community and positivity and resilience.

Our guests discuss what it meant to them. We also talk about Bad Bunny's visit to Rochester years ago.

In studio:

