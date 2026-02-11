© 2026 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
The history of birthright citizenship took a turn through Rochester

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 11, 2026 at 4:36 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short grey hair and is wearing a navy sweater over a blue button-down shirt; a woman at center has long brown hair and a navy blazer over a white shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a plaid button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers.
Richard Dollinger and Lucrecia Knapp with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Richard Dollinger and Lucrecia Knapp with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 11, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A smiling woman with long red hair wears a blue blazer over a light blue button-down shirt.
Toni Jaeger-Fine
Toni Jaeger-Fine
Provided
WXXI News

Judge Richard Dollinger writes about the history of birthright citizenship, and a little-known Rochester connection that goes back to the late 1800s.

A Rochester native and lawyer named John Norton Pomeroy argued the first birthright case in California. He contended that a Chinese man, born in California, could not qualify for citizenship because his parents (as non-citizens) were not "subject to the jurisdiction of the United States." Pomeroy lost, and the matter was assumed to be settled for decades.

But now the Trump administration wants the current Court to decide that Pomeroy was right all along — and flip birthright citizenship on its head.

We discuss it with our guests.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
