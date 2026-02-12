© 2026 WXXI News
Connections

Assemblymember Stephen Hawley on the 2026 State of the State address

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published February 12, 2026 at 1:54 AM EST
The sculpture of General Philip Henry Sheridan, dedicated in 1916, stands out front of the New York state capitol building in Albany.
Brian Sharp
/
WXXI News
1:00: "How to Feel Loved"

Assemblymember Stephen Hawley is our guest. This is the latest in our series of conversations with local state lawmakers about the State of the State address. Hawley answers our questions and yours about taxes, affordability, energy issues, the role of ICE, and more. Our guest:

  • Assemblymember Stephen Hawley,  District 139

Then in our second hour, do you feel truly loved? In their new book, psychology professors Harry Reis and Sonja Lyubomirsky explore the connection between love and happiness. According to their research, a key to happiness is feeling loved. They argue that the actions we usually associate with being loved, loving someone, or falling in love differ from truly feeling loved. So how can you nurture that feeling? This hour, we sit down with Reis and his University of Rochester colleague, psychology professor Bonnie Le, to explore the science of love and happiness and what it takes to feel more of both. In studio:

  • Harry Reis, Ph.D., professor of psychology and Dean's Professor in Arts and Sciences at the University of Rochester, and co-author of "How to Feel Loved: The Five Mindsets That Get You More of What Matters Most"
  • Bonnie Le, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychology at the University of Rochester

