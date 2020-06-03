Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester Police Locust Club President Mike Mazzeo
We're joined by the president of the Rochester Police Locust Club, who discusses the events of the weekend, and his thoughts on proposed changes for policing.
Our guest:
- Mike Mazzeo, president of the Rochester Police Locust Club