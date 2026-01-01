© 2026 WXXI News
Connections

Special rebroadcasts: Fighting veterans' loneliness epidemic; From stage to screen: reviewing 'Hamilton' and 'Wicked: For Good'

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 30, 2025 at 10:27 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has a long brown ponytail and is wearing glasses, a black shirt, grey shirt and sneakers; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey plaid blazer, white button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes; a man back left has short brown hair, a long brown beard and is wearing a light blue fleece pullover; a man back right has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a dark green polo shirt and bright blue zip-up fleece.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Ashley Smith, (background) Luke Moody and Zachary Collins with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 20, 2025

12:00: Special rebroadcast — Fighting veterans' loneliness epidemic

1:00: Special rebroadcast — From stage to screen: reviewing 'Hamilton' and 'Wicked: For Good'

We bring back two of the most popular conversations of the year.

In our first hour, American veterans often say in surveys that they feel invisible. That goes for how society views them, but it’s also a reflection of a major problem with loneliness and mental health. ROC Veterans is a collaboration of Rochester and Finger Lakes-area organizations that support veterans. We discuss what veterans need and how the group's work is helping to address the loneliness epidemic. In studio:

  • Zachary Collins, Ph.D., clinical psychologist with Veterans Nature-Based Therapy, part of Monroe County Veterans Service Agency
  • Luke Moody, U.S. Army veteran and coordinator of the Veterans Coalition for the Finger Lakes
  • Ashley Smith, chair of Roc Veterans

Then in our second hour, another of our most listened to shows of the year. Broadway seems to be everywhere you look these days. A touring production of "Hamilton" was recently on stage in Rochester. Despite the show being ten years old, it still drew a packed house. Meanwhile, the "Wicked" sequel, "Wicked: For Good," hit theaters last month. Two local critics — David Andreatta and Johanna Lester — reviewed those performances for CITY Magazine. This hour, we explore why audiences keep flocking to these popular stories, how they are holding up, and the idea of self-reflection versus escapism in the current moment. In studio:

  • David Andreatta, freelance contributor to CITY Magazine
  • Johanna Lester, freelance contributor to CITY Magazine
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
