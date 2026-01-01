Special rebroadcasts: Fighting veterans' loneliness epidemic; From stage to screen: reviewing 'Hamilton' and 'Wicked: For Good'

12:00: Special rebroadcast — Fighting veterans' loneliness epidemic

1:00: Special rebroadcast — From stage to screen: reviewing 'Hamilton' and 'Wicked: For Good'

We bring back two of the most popular conversations of the year.

In our first hour, American veterans often say in surveys that they feel invisible. That goes for how society views them, but it’s also a reflection of a major problem with loneliness and mental health. ROC Veterans is a collaboration of Rochester and Finger Lakes-area organizations that support veterans. We discuss what veterans need and how the group's work is helping to address the loneliness epidemic. In studio:



Zachary Collins, Ph.D., clinical psychologist with Veterans Nature-Based Therapy, part of Monroe County Veterans Service Agency

Luke Moody, U.S. Army veteran and coordinator of the Veterans Coalition for the Finger Lakes

Ashley Smith, chair of Roc Veterans

Then in our second hour, another of our most listened to shows of the year. Broadway seems to be everywhere you look these days. A touring production of "Hamilton" was recently on stage in Rochester. Despite the show being ten years old, it still drew a packed house. Meanwhile, the "Wicked" sequel, "Wicked: For Good," hit theaters last month. Two local critics — David Andreatta and Johanna Lester — reviewed those performances for CITY Magazine. This hour, we explore why audiences keep flocking to these popular stories, how they are holding up, and the idea of self-reflection versus escapism in the current moment. In studio:

