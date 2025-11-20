Fighting veterans' loneliness epidemic
American veterans often say in surveys that they feel invisible. That goes for how society views them, but it’s also a reflection of a major problem with loneliness and mental health.
ROC Veterans is a collaboration of Rochester and Finger Lakes-area organizations that support veterans. We discuss what veterans need and how the group's work is helping to address the loneliness epidemic.
In studio:
- Zachary Collins, Ph.D., clinical psychologist with Veterans Nature-Based Therapy, part of Monroe County Veterans Service Agency
- Luke Moody, U.S. Army veteran and coordinator of the Veterans Coalition for the Finger Lakes
- Ashley Smith, chair of Roc Veterans