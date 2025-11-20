© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Fighting veterans' loneliness epidemic

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 20, 2025 at 3:24 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has a long brown ponytail and is wearing glasses, a black shirt, grey shirt and sneakers; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey plaid blazer, white button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes; a man back left has short brown hair, a long brown beard and is wearing a light blue fleece pullover; a man back right has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a dark green polo shirt and bright blue zip-up fleece.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Ashley Smith, (background) Luke Moody and Zachary Collins with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 20, 2025
WXXI News

American veterans often say in surveys that they feel invisible. That goes for how society views them, but it’s also a reflection of a major problem with loneliness and mental health.

ROC Veterans is a collaboration of Rochester and Finger Lakes-area organizations that support veterans. We discuss what veterans need and how the group's work is helping to address the loneliness epidemic.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
