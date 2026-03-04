Siena poll: Hochul's lead over Blakeman in governor's race dips

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has begun cutting into Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lead in the race for New York governor, according to a new poll from the Siena Research Institute.

The incumbent Democratic governor still enjoys a hefty lead against Blakeman in the latest Siena poll. When voters were asked who they’d vote for, Hochul came in at 51% to Blakeman’s 31%.

But that’s an improvement for the Republican nominee. In January, the gap was even wider at 26 points difference.

The poll shows Blakeman is still widely unknown outside of downstate New York; 61% of New Yorkers say they’ve never heard of him, or don’t have an opinion on him.