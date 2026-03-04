Two Braddock Bay trails will be temporarily closed for hazard tree removal

Two trails in the state's Braddock Bay Wildlife Management Area will be closed on March 21 and 28 while crews complete projects to improve public access.

The Cranberry Pond Trail and the Owl Woods / Rose Marsh trails off Manitou Beach Road in Greece will be closed so workers can remove hazardous trees in the wildlife management area and open narrow trail sections.

The work is being done by New York State Department of Environmental Conservation staff and volunteers from Team Rubicon, a veteran-led nonprofit disaster response organization. Team Rubicon has nearly 6,500 volunteers in New York, and the DEC said the organization partners with the agency on trail and habitat improvement projects across the state.