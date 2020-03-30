We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.
Connections: RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade on his draft budget
Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade joins us to talk about his draft budget. He discusses the challenging decisions facing the district, including cuts to teaching positions, services, and more.
Our guest:
- Terry Dade, superintendent of the Rochester City School District