© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: A local refugee discusses her work to advance women's rights in Afghanistan

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 10, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

Nabila Qadiri Kohistani is an Afghanistan native who came to the United States last year on a Special Immigrant Visa, or SIV. SIVs are awarded to Iraqis and Afghans who assisted U.S. armed forces and now face threats from the Taliban. Kohistani's work is dedicated to creating gender equality and empowering women throughout Afghanistan, and she has achieved success through USAID-funded projects.

This hour, she joins us to share her story and to describe the challenges facing women in Afghanistan. We're also joined by Ellen Smith from Keeping Our Promise, who shares the latest updates on the SIV program. In studio:

  • Nabila Qadiri Kohistani, Afghanistan native, and senior program focal point for the women's leadership program at Tetra Tech ARD in Kabul
  • Ellen Smith, director of Keeping Our Promise, a program of Refugees Helping Refugees

Tags

Arts & LiferefugeesrefugeeSIV1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More