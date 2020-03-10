Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: A local refugee discusses her work to advance women's rights in Afghanistan
Nabila Qadiri Kohistani is an Afghanistan native who came to the United States last year on a Special Immigrant Visa, or SIV. SIVs are awarded to Iraqis and Afghans who assisted U.S. armed forces and now face threats from the Taliban. Kohistani's work is dedicated to creating gender equality and empowering women throughout Afghanistan, and she has achieved success through USAID-funded projects.
This hour, she joins us to share her story and to describe the challenges facing women in Afghanistan. We're also joined by Ellen Smith from Keeping Our Promise, who shares the latest updates on the SIV program. In studio:
- Nabila Qadiri Kohistani, Afghanistan native, and senior program focal point for the women's leadership program at Tetra Tech ARD in Kabul
- Ellen Smith, director of Keeping Our Promise, a program of Refugees Helping Refugees