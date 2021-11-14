-
Nabila Qadiri Kohistani is an Afghanistan native who came to the United States last year on a Special Immigrant Visa, or SIV. SIVs are awarded to Iraqis…
-
ConnectionsOn this Veterans Day, we talk with refugees who served the U.S. military as interpreters in Afghanistan and Iraq, and who have come to America on Special…
-
ConnectionsThe ImageOut Film Festival is back. The annual event presents LGBT arts and cultural experiences to promote awareness and foster dialogue. It kicks off…
-
ConnectionsIn the current political climate, conversations about refugees often focus on numbers and policies. But both refugees and organizations helping them…
-
ConnectionsA number of local faith-based groups are coming together to help refugees who served the U.S. military. The refugees – from Afghanistan and Iraq – have…
-
ConnectionsAyman Jarjour is a musician and humanitarian who is using his skills and talents to help refugees in camps around the world. He's in Rochester for a…
-
ConnectionsAbout half of the children under the age of five separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border were reunited with their parents by Tuesday’s…
-
ConnectionsHave you ever had a conversation with a refugee? An upcoming cultural fair will give participants the opportunity to learn about people of different…
-
ConnectionsNearly 85,000 refugees were admitted into the United States in fiscal year 2016, and New York was one of three states that helped settle more than a…
-
Somalia. Bhutan. Nepal. The Democratic Republic of the Congo. Burma. These are a handful of the many nations represented among Rochester’s refugee…