Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Candidates for Rochester City School Board, group three
We sit down for our final conversation with candidates for Rochester City School Board before the primary. This hour, we're joined by Ricardo Adams, Andria Bryant, and Howard Eagle to discuss their platforms and their thoughts on the possible state takeover of the district.