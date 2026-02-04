MCC testing out a free breakfast program for students

Monroe Community College is seeking more grant funding to extend a pilot program that provides free breakfasts for students at its Brighton and downtown campuses.

The free breakfast pilot program began last week and is slated to continue through the end of February. College officials want to extend it through the rest of the spring semester.

The school said it has taken several actions since participating in a Temple University study on food insecurity at community colleges. They include establishing food pantries at campuses, installing refrigerated food lockers, and a student-athlete refueling station at its Brighton campus.

Despite those and several other actions, MCC reports 9% of its students went without food for a full day because they couldn't afford to buy it.