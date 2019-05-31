Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Candidates for Rochester City School Board, group one
We continue our 2019 election coverage with the first of several conversations with candidates for Rochester City School Board. This hour, we hear from four candidates about their platforms and their thoughts about the proposed state takeover of the board.
In studio: