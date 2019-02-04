© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: How to better educate the general public about African American history

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 4, 2019 at 4:11 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

February is Black History Month, and there are a number of local endeavors to help educate the general public about the achievements of African Americans and important events from history.

We hear about some of those, and discuss how to improve how African American history is taught in schools. In studio:

  • Tianna Manon, editor-in-chief of Open Mic Rochester, and freelance reporter for WXXI News
  • Lesli Myers-Small, Ed.D., superintendent of the Brockport Central School District
  • Jason Willis, Ph.D., director of African-American studies at the Rochester City School District
  • Chris Thompson, comedian, engineer, and activist

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducationdiversityrace1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More