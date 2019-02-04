Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How to better educate the general public about African American history
February is Black History Month, and there are a number of local endeavors to help educate the general public about the achievements of African Americans and important events from history.
We hear about some of those, and discuss how to improve how African American history is taught in schools. In studio:
- Tianna Manon, editor-in-chief of Open Mic Rochester, and freelance reporter for WXXI News
- Lesli Myers-Small, Ed.D., superintendent of the Brockport Central School District
- Jason Willis, Ph.D., director of African-American studies at the Rochester City School District
- Chris Thompson, comedian, engineer, and activist