-
The official Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is Monday, January 18, as the legacy of the civil rights leader is marked in several events around the…
-
ConnectionsMarvel Comics is facing pressure to stop using one of its most popular symbols and characters. During the riot at the U.S. Capitol, multiple extremists…
-
We talk with local author Leslie C. Youngblood about her new book, "Forever This Summer." It's the remarkable sequel to her debut novel, "Love Like…
-
ConnectionsThe Laboratory for Laser Energetics at the University of Rochester is set to double its staff. Recruiters say they are dedicated to improving…
-
ConnectionsThe CEO of Wells Fargo said this week that the company doesn't hire many Black workers because there isn't a large pool of Black talent. That set off…
-
A new project called “In This Moment” is highlighting Black leaders, writers, and photographers in our community. The work will result in a series of chat…
-
Connections21 years ago this month, the NAACP was advocating a boycott of the major television networks. That's because the networks had just released their fall…
-
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has created the Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which is dedicated to creating more equity in Monroe…
-
*This hour includes an update on the coronavirus pandemic from WXXI's health reporter, Brett Dahlberg.Author Linda Sue Park’s new novel, “Prairie Lotus,”…
-
ConnectionsLocal musicians from underrepresented communities say it can be difficult to make their mark on Rochester’s music scene, particularly because there are so…