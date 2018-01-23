WXXI, in partnership with public broadcasting stations across New York state, will air special programming examining the opioid crisis during the week of Oct. 15.New York’s Opioid Crisis is a first-of-its-kind partnership to draw attention to this public health crisis and raise awareness of services available in local communities for those affected by opioid addiction.Support for opioid crisis programming on WXXI is provided in part by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services. A complete list of programs can be found here: WXXI.org/opioid-prog.We want to hear what you have to say about opioid and heroin use in our community. Please click on this link to take a short survey.
Connections: Churches Combating Addiction Conference
Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the United States, and the CDC says that growing crisis is caused by opioids. Local leaders are joining together to help combat the epidemic.
This hour, we preview the Churches Combating Addiction Conference, which will bring together experts in law enforcement, hospitals, recovery agencies, and churches. Our guests share their insight and answer your questions about the opioid epidemic.
- Mike Hennessy, event spokesperson
- Jim VanBrederode, Gates Police Chief
- Dave Attridge, Gates to Recovery
- Pastor Ron Gibson, Church of Love in Rochester