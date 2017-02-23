© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Opioid Crisis
WXXI, in partnership with public broadcasting stations across New York state, will air special programming examining the opioid crisis during the week of Oct. 15.New York’s Opioid Crisis is a first-of-its-kind partnership to draw attention to this public health crisis and raise awareness of services available in local communities for those affected by opioid addiction.Support for opioid crisis programming on WXXI is provided in part by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services. A complete list of programs can be found here: WXXI.org/opioid-prog.We want to hear what you have to say about opioid and heroin use in our community. Please click on this link to take a short survey.

Connections: Debating how to handle the heroin epidemic

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 23, 2017 at 2:32 PM EST
Heroin has exploded as a problem in the United States, and it doesn't discriminate: rural communities, city neighborhoods. WROC-TV's Adam Chodak recently reported on several aspects of the problem in Rochester, along with the debate over solutions. Drop-off treatment centers? Needle exchange? Read Part 1 here, and Part 2 here.

We discuss the various approaches with our guests:

  • Adam Chodak, WROC-TV anchor
  • Matt Woodring, advocate and former addict
  • Miguel Melendez, special projects director for Ibero-American Development Corporation

