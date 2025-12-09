12:00: A test to catch AI cheaters

1:00: Pediatricians respond to new guidance on vaccines

A college professor designed a way to see if his students were using ChatGPT to write their papers. It turned out that almost 40% of his class was cheating. But perhaps just as alarming was the reason given by many students. Professor Will Teague of Angelo State University joins us to explain how he did it and why students need to change the way they’re thinking about the value of higher education. Our guest:



Will Teague, Ph.D., assistant professor of history at Angelo State University

Then in our second hour, as NPR reports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisors have recommended narrowing the hepatitis B immunization guidance for newborns. The result would be a rollback of a practice credited with dramatically lowering disease. But some states are already stepping in to issue guidance of their own to circumvent the process. It can be confusing for parents. We discuss it with pediatricians. Our guests:



Elizabeth Murray, D.O., pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital Strong at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Justin Rosati, M.D., assistant professor of neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Center

David Topa, M.D., vice president of New York Chapter 1 of the American Academy Pediatrics, and assistant medical director at RIT's Student Health Center

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.