© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

A test to catch AI cheaters

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 9, 2025 at 8:38 AM EST
This stock image shows a student holding a pencil and taking an examination.
arrowsmith2
/
Adobe Stock
This stock image shows a student holding a pencil and taking an examination.

12:00: A test to catch AI cheaters

1:00:  Pediatricians respond to new guidance on vaccines

A college professor designed a way to see if his students were using ChatGPT to write their papers. It turned out that almost 40% of his class was cheating. But perhaps just as alarming was the reason given by many students. Professor Will Teague of Angelo State University joins us to explain how he did it and why students need to change the way they’re thinking about the value of higher education. Our guest:

  • Will Teague, Ph.D., assistant professor of history at Angelo State University

Then in our second hour, as NPR reports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisors have recommended narrowing the hepatitis B immunization guidance for newborns. The result would be a rollback of a practice credited with dramatically lowering disease. But some states are already stepping in to issue guidance of their own to circumvent the process. It can be confusing for parents. We discuss it with pediatricians. Our guests:

  • Elizabeth Murray, D.O., pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital Strong at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Justin Rosati, M.D., assistant professor of neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • David Topa, M.D., vice president of New York Chapter 1 of the American Academy Pediatrics, and assistant medical director at RIT's Student Health Center

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.