Iranians discuss the fall of the dictator and what’s next
In January, we welcomed a panel of Iranian Americans to discuss their hopes for the future of Iran. Now that the Ayatollah is dead, a range of possibilities is in play.
They discuss their hopes and their fears, as war rages in Iran.
In studio:
- Niaz Abdolrahim, Ph.D., associate professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Rochester
- Pouya Seifzadeh, Ph.D., associate professor of strategy at SUNY Geneseo and local business owner of Funtastic Adventure Park, Bounce Hopper, and Ontario Play & Cafe