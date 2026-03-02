© 2026 WXXI News
Teens hope new center will curb gun violence and promote peace

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 2, 2026 at 4:28 PM EST
(foreground) Sahiyra Dillard and Paul Ross Jr., (background) Shanterra Mitchum and Emerra Moore with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 2, 2026
WXXI News

"We want the ones who's stealing the cars. We want the ones who's robbing. We want the ones who's failing with their schoolwork."

That's what staff members at Teen Empowerment (TE) say about connecting with local young people. The nonprofit works alongside teens to foster peace, equity, and justice in the community.

As reported by WXXI's Noelle Evans and Max Schulte, the center recently opened a new location at the corner of Magee and Dewey avenues — an area on Rochester's north side that has been the site of numerous deaths by gun violence in recent years. TE leaders say it is an opportunity to offer young people a different pathway forward.

This hour, we sit down with some of the teens and a Teen Empowerment leader to discuss their work, their goals, and what the new hub means for their mission.

In studio:

