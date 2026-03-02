Books hit the runway in a local kids' fashion show

When about a dozen kids walked the runway recently, they weren’t dressed in the latest fashions, but as their favorite children’s book character.

The Books and Brilliance Kids Fashion show was held Sunday at the Memorial Art Gallery as an opportunity to promote early childhood literacy and self-confidence.

“We're trying to empower the young people with the resources to succeed,” said Dianne Snowden-Johnson, also known as Miss Sweet Potato Pie, the fashion show’s coordinator. “If you don't know how to read, you can't succeed.”

In the Rochester City School district, officials say, roughly 40% of children are not performing at grade level. Snowden-Johnson said the event was created to raise awareness and provide a call to action.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI Books and Brilliance Kids Fashion Show aims to promote literacy and self-confidence. The children dressed up as their favorite children's book character.

“This event allows children to shine, build confidence, and celebrate the power of books,” said Snowden-Johnson. “We are showing our community that literacy is beautiful, literacy is powerful, and our children are brilliant.”

Combining entertainment and education, Snowden-Johnson said, is speaking to kids in a language they understand. As an educator in the city school district, she said keeping children engaged is most effective.

“You have to meet them where they’re at, and then bring them up,” Snowden-Johnson said.

Shani Davis cheered on both of her sons inside the Memorial Art Gallery. One dressed as Arthur and the other as Cat in The Hat. She said more parent engagement is needed—even beyond the fashion show initiative.

“We can't go forth in life without literacy.” Davis said. “Everybody needs to be involved. Everybody needs to go to parent teacher conferences. People aren't doing that anymore.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans was among the attendees who spoke to the room filled with kids, parents, and community leaders. Evans affirmed that educating a child is not only a teacher’s responsibility.

“The schools have a role to play in education,” Evans said, “but we have to remember it's a three-legged stool: school, community, and home.”

Everyone who attended the fashion show was asked to bring a book to support the mission. Snowden plans on doing another kids’ show in the summer.