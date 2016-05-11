Connections: Insurance Companies And Access To Treatment For Drug Addiction

Mothers of young men and women addicted to heroin are frustrated with the way insurance companies view the plights of their children. A growing group of mothers is arguing for more consistent coverage from insurance companies, as their children try to overcome their addictions and save their own lives.

The moms have put together a community forum to help family members deal with the industry. On Connections, they share their struggles while we discuss options for families in need.

Our guests include parents Donna Rose, Kathy Miller, Becky Baker, and Avi Israel