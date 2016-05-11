Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Insurance Companies And Access To Treatment For Drug Addiction
Mothers of young men and women addicted to heroin are frustrated with the way insurance companies view the plights of their children. A growing group of mothers is arguing for more consistent coverage from insurance companies, as their children try to overcome their addictions and save their own lives.
The moms have put together a community forum to help family members deal with the industry. On Connections, they share their struggles while we discuss options for families in need.
Our guests include parents Donna Rose, Kathy Miller, Becky Baker, and Avi Israel