Fatal overdoses in Monroe County involving heroin, fentanyl and related substances were down in 2019 compared to the previous two years.That’s according…
More than twice as many people died of opioid overdoses in Monroe County this April and March compared to the same months last year, according to data…
Deaths from heroin in Monroe County have shrunk by a wide margin over the past two years, but users are still overdosing at roughly the same rate,…
Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello claims that County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo’s efforts to tackle the opioid epidemic do not meet the scale of the problem.…
Congressman Tom Reed, R-Corning, has re-introduced a bill that toughens penalties for people convicted of trafficking fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.Reed…
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is asking City Council to authorize a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.The proposal would see the…
Over 1,000 overdoses have been reported in the last year in Monroe County. That’s according to the Monroe County Heroin Task Force, at their one-year…
Monroe County has launched a program that law enforcement officials said will help people with drug addictions get into treatment programs instead of…
A New York state health department program that enables hospitals to surpass the usual limit on the number of opioid-addicted patients who can receive…
The death toll of the nationwide opioid epidemic is still highest among men between 25 and 45, but new research suggests it’s growing increasingly deadly…