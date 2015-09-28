Connections: Battling Addiction

More than 600 organizations from around the world are sending representatives to Washington for a show of solidarity in battling addiction. 22 million Americans are dealing with addiction and another 23 million are in recovery. Nearly 350 Americans die from addiction each day. We'll meet two mothers from Rochester who will be headed to Washington for the event.

Lucy Zagari and MaryAnn Marshall; Also on the show, Leonard Campanello, police chief in Gloucester, Massachusetts who is trying a different approach to drug offenders