Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Battling Addiction
More than 600 organizations from around the world are sending representatives to Washington for a show of solidarity in battling addiction. 22 million Americans are dealing with addiction and another 23 million are in recovery. Nearly 350 Americans die from addiction each day. We'll meet two mothers from Rochester who will be headed to Washington for the event.
Lucy Zagari and MaryAnn Marshall; Also on the show, Leonard Campanello, police chief in Gloucester, Massachusetts who is trying a different approach to drug offenders