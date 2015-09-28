© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Battling Addiction

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 28, 2015 at 7:25 PM EDT
More than 600 organizations from around the world are sending representatives to Washington for a show of solidarity in battling addiction. 22 million Americans are dealing with addiction and another 23 million are in recovery. Nearly 350 Americans die from addiction each day. We'll meet two mothers from Rochester who will be headed to Washington for the event.

Lucy Zagari and MaryAnn Marshall; Also on the show, Leonard Campanello, police chief in Gloucester, Massachusetts who is trying a different approach to drug offenders   

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
