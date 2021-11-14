-
ConnectionsThe CDC cleared the Pfizer vaccine for kids age 12 and up starting last week. In the first seven days of eligibility, federal authorities report that more…
-
ConnectionsWhy is Lyme disease so often misunderstood or misdiagnosed? Some doctors say detecting the disease has become even more difficult during the pandemic…
-
ConnectionsWhile President Biden continues to tout the Affordable Care Act as a strong foundation for American health care, a growing number of state lawmakers…
-
ConnectionsThe Black Healers Network of Greater Rochester is a newly organized group of Black health providers whose mission is to provide culturally competent care…
-
WXXI hosts its fifth live, televised forum. This edition will examine racial disparities in Rochester.The death of Daniel Prude after city police…
-
The Wilmot Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester Medical Center is resuming postponed procedures and turning more to telemedicine amid the…
-
ConnectionsWhat do you know -- and perhaps misunderstand -- about the keto diet? It's a popular approach to weight loss, but some clinicians and registered…
-
ConnectionsMedicare is celebrating a birthday, and on the national stage, it’s being touted by Democrats as the model for a new healthcare system. Many Democratic…
-
Former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has promised that if elected, cancer would be cured during his presidency.…
-
ConnectionsWe have a conversation about compassion fatigue. The term refers to a deep emotional and physical exhaustion or burnout that comes from caring for others…