Connections: Discussing the current state of cancer research and treatment

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 31, 2019 at 2:22 PM EDT
Former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has promised that if elected, cancer would be cured during his presidency. President Trump made the same promise, as did President Richard Nixon when he signed the National Cancer Act nearly 50 years ago.

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the U.S., leaving many people asking why no cure has been found. Researchers say it’s complicated, and some cancers are more likely to become treatable than others. This hour, we’re joined by local oncologists who discuss the current state of cancer research and treatment. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
