Connections: Discussing the current state of cancer research and treatment

Former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has promised that if elected, cancer would be cured during his presidency. President Trump made the same promise, as did President Richard Nixon when he signed the National Cancer Act nearly 50 years ago.

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the U.S., leaving many people asking why no cure has been found. Researchers say it’s complicated, and some cancers are more likely to become treatable than others. This hour, we’re joined by local oncologists who discuss the current state of cancer research and treatment. In studio: