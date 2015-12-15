WXXI, in partnership with public broadcasting stations across New York state, will air special programming examining the opioid crisis during the week of Oct. 15.New York’s Opioid Crisis is a first-of-its-kind partnership to draw attention to this public health crisis and raise awareness of services available in local communities for those affected by opioid addiction.Support for opioid crisis programming on WXXI is provided in part by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services. A complete list of programs can be found here: WXXI.org/opioid-prog.We want to hear what you have to say about opioid and heroin use in our community. Please click on this link to take a short survey.
Connections: The Future of Drug Addiction Treatment
Presidential contender Chris Christie recently spoke at length about drug addiction during a town hall meeting in New Hampshire. His comments about the need for fairness went viral. Now the Obama administration's drug czar, Michael Botticelli, is essentially saying the same thing.
What does this mean for the future of treatment? What works, and what doesn't? Our panel explores it. Our guests:
- Timothy Wiegand, M.D., associate professor of clinical emergency medicine and clinical public health
- Seth Skinner, in recovery
- Abigail Urban-Rifkin, vice president of clinical services, Huther Doyle
- Michelle Faust, reporter, WXXI News