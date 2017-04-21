© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Unleashed - Liquid cannabis for pets

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 21, 2017 at 3:49 PM EDT
Maybe you’ve seen some headlines recently about “pot for pets.” there’s a form of liquid cannabis that some veterinarians say is a safe and effective way to treat a number of conditions in dogs and cats. The issue has raised many questions – and misconceptions. We’ll break them down with Dr. Barbara Royal, who has recommended liquid cannabis for her patients.

And Jackie Walker from Churchville Veterinary Hospital is in studio to answer your questions about pet health and behavior.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
