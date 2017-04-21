Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Unleashed - Liquid cannabis for pets
Maybe you’ve seen some headlines recently about “pot for pets.” there’s a form of liquid cannabis that some veterinarians say is a safe and effective way to treat a number of conditions in dogs and cats. The issue has raised many questions – and misconceptions. We’ll break them down with Dr. Barbara Royal, who has recommended liquid cannabis for her patients.
And Jackie Walker from Churchville Veterinary Hospital is in studio to answer your questions about pet health and behavior.