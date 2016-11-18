Connections: Unleashed-Honoring Veterans; Pet Peace Of Mind

This month on Unleashed, we honor Veterans Day by telling the story of a rescue dog named Hans who is providing emotional support to local veterans.

Plus, when patients go into hospice care, their beloved pets are often left behind and families may be unable to care for them. A national organization is working to reunite patients with their pets, when the unconditional love of a dog or cat matters most. We talk to the founder of Pet Peace of Mind.

And Dr. Stephanie Ravin from Stone Ridge Veterinary Hospital is in studio to answer your questions about pet health and behavior. Our guests: