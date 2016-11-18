© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Unleashed-Honoring Veterans; Pet Peace Of Mind

WXXI News | By Megan Mack
Published November 18, 2016 at 2:56 PM EST
UnleashedTwitterProfile.jpg

This month on Unleashed, we honor Veterans Day by telling the story of a rescue dog named Hans who is providing emotional support to local veterans.

Plus, when patients go into hospice care, their beloved pets are often left behind and families may be unable to care for them. A national organization is working to reunite patients with their pets, when the unconditional love of a dog or cat matters most. We talk to the founder of Pet Peace of Mind.

And Dr. Stephanie Ravin from Stone Ridge Veterinary Hospital is in studio to answer your questions about pet health and behavior. Our guests:

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
