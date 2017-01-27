Connections: Unleashed - Balanced Diets and "A Dog's Purpose"

In this episode of Unleashed, we discuss how to choose healthy, balanced diets for your pets.

We also talk about the controversy surrounding the new film, A Dog's Purpose. Some animal rights activists are boycotting the film after a video showing a trainer trying to force a frightened dog into a pool went viral. The film’s producer says the trainer’s actions were inexcusable, but the video was taken out of context and the dog wasn’t harmed. We hear from both sides, and talk about the roles and rights of animal actors.

Plus, Dr. Christine Garvey, D.V.M., from Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, is in studio to answer your questions about pet health and behavior.

Note: Dr. Meg Brooker for Canfield Vet, Dog, and Cat Hospital referred to Tufts University's Petfoodology website. For more information, click here.