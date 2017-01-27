© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Unleashed - Balanced Diets and "A Dog's Purpose"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 27, 2017 at 6:02 PM EST
UnleashedTwitterProfile.jpg

In this episode of Unleashed, we discuss how to choose healthy, balanced diets for your pets.

We also talk about the controversy surrounding the new film, A Dog's Purpose. Some animal rights activists are boycotting the film after a video showing a trainer trying to force a frightened dog into a pool went viral. The film’s producer says the trainer’s actions were inexcusable, but the video was taken out of context and the dog wasn’t harmed. We hear from both sides, and talk about the roles and rights of animal actors.

Plus, Dr. Christine Garvey, D.V.M., from Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, is in studio to answer your questions about pet health and behavior.

Note: Dr. Meg Brooker for Canfield Vet, Dog, and Cat Hospital referred to Tufts University's Petfoodology website. For more information, click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
