Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Unleashed - The Debate Over Declawing Cats

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 21, 2016 at 2:48 PM EDT
In this month’s episode of Unleashed, we talk about one of the most controversial topics in the feline world: declawing. There is a bill in the New York State Senate that, if passed, would prohibit declawing cats and other animals. We discuss what declawing is, the effects it has on cats, and we hear from veterinarians and cat owners on both sides of the debate.

Plus, you’ve probably heard about dogs who are trained to detect explosives or illegal drugs, but did you know there are dogs who can sniff out pollution? We go on the job with two dogs working to keep contamination and human bacteria out of the Great Lakes.

And Dr. Michelle Brownstein of Henrietta Animal Hospital is in studio to answer your questions about pet health and behavior.

 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
