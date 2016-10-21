Connections: Unleashed - The Debate Over Declawing Cats

In this month’s episode of Unleashed, we talk about one of the most controversial topics in the feline world: declawing. There is a bill in the New York State Senate that, if passed, would prohibit declawing cats and other animals. We discuss what declawing is, the effects it has on cats, and we hear from veterinarians and cat owners on both sides of the debate.

Plus, you’ve probably heard about dogs who are trained to detect explosives or illegal drugs, but did you know there are dogs who can sniff out pollution? We go on the job with two dogs working to keep contamination and human bacteria out of the Great Lakes.

And Dr. Michelle Brownstein of Henrietta Animal Hospital is in studio to answer your questions about pet health and behavior.