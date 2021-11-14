-
It's Unleashed the Pet Show, and this month, we’re talking all about cats. We visit Lollypop Farm to learn about the cat adoption process, and Dr. Eileen…
ConnectionsDuring this month's episode of Unleashed, we focus on two themes: animal advocacy and animal safety. Proposed legislation in Albany would make it a felony…
Maybe you’ve seen some headlines recently about “pot for pets.” there’s a form of liquid cannabis that some veterinarians say is a safe and effective way…
In this month's episode of Unleashed, we hear from a dog owner who is working to turn her heartbreak into action. Denise Krohn's two dogs were killed…
In this episode of Unleashed, we discuss how to choose healthy, balanced diets for your pets. We also talk about the controversy surrounding the new film,…
ConnectionsCaring for a pet in an emergency can be frightening and stressful, but the Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services practice in Henrietta is open…
This month on Unleashed, we honor Veterans Day by telling the story of a rescue dog named Hans who is providing emotional support to local veterans.Plus,…
In this month’s episode of Unleashed, we talk about one of the most controversial topics in the feline world: declawing. There is a bill in the New York…
What happens when you decide to bring a feral cat into your home? We talk about how to help socialize feral cats for family life.We also learn about…
ConnectionsWe open with Unleashed: The Pet Show. During this episode, we talk about how to keep your pets safe during these hot and humid summer months. We also talk…