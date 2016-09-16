© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
What happens when you decide to bring a feral cat into your home? We talk about how to help socialize feral cats for family life.

Connections: Unleashed - Feral Cats And Lollypop Farm's Equine Program

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 16, 2016 at 1:58 PM EDT
UnleashedTwitterProfile.jpg

What happens when you decide to bring a feral cat into your home? We talk about how to help socialize feral cats for family life.

We also learn about Lollypop Farm’s equine program.

Dr. John Sampson, veterinarian at Greece Animal Hospital, is in studio to answer your questions about pet health and behavior.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
