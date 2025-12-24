The Route Gets "Wicked" with The Wizard on Boxing Day! Tune in starting at 2pm!

On Boxing Day (December 26th), The Route is presenting the 25th anniversary of the radio adaptation of The Wizard of Oz. The special holiday release of L. Frank Baum’s beloved American fairy tale, created for its Centennial Celebration, now on public radio for the first time in 25 years! With a stellar all start cast:

HARRY ANDERSON as The Wizard

ANNETTE BENING as Glinda the Good

PHYLLIS DILLER as The Wicked Witch

JOHN GOODMAN as Guardian of the Gate

MARK HAMILL as Munch the Munchkin

RENE AUBERJONOIS as The Scarecrow

ROBERT GUILLAUME as The Cowardly Lion

NESTOR SERRANO as The Tin Woodman

and MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG as Dorothy Gale

The original book, completely dramatized by David Ossman in four hour-long episodes, lets the fresh magic unfold with helpful fieldmice, fantastically fragile China figurines, fighting trees and deadly bees, wolves, crows, and a monstrous spider. This production has joyfully sought to create a movie-for-your-mind, wherein Baum’s tale of a strong-willed young girl, a new-made scarecrow, a lonely Tin Man and an un-crowned Lion can live anew. The program is produced by Otherworld Media, adapted by David Ossman, produced by Judith Walcutt and directed by David Ossman and Judith Walcutt. Tune into the Route on Friday, December 26th beginning at 2PM for this classic story!