Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Young professionals on redefining service in 2026

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 24, 2026 at 4:52 PM EST
Six people stand with their arms around each other in front of a wall in a radio talk studio: a woman at far left has long brown hair and is wearing an olive green dress; a woman at near left has very short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a beige turtleneck sweater and pink pants; a man to her left has very short dark hair and is wearing a navy button-down shirt and jeans; a woman to his left has long blonde hair and is wearing a black blazer, white shirt and maroon pants; a woman at near right has long brown hair and is wearing a black scarf, a green dress and knee-high black boots; a woman at far right has long brown hair and is wearing a black turtleneck sweater and jeans.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Rachel Yuhas, Miranda Leo, Izzy Loughlin, Jordynn Barnhart Sullivan, and Maggie Coleman with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 24, 2026
WXXI News

What are the priorities for the next generation of community leaders? We sit down with members of Rochester Young Professionals (RYP).

The grassroots, volunteer-led organization focuses on connecting young leaders dedicated to uplifting the community.

The group is hosting a gala later this week to honor members who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to shape Rochester in positive ways.

We talk with RYP representatives about their work and what service looks like in the current sociopolitical climate.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
