Connections: Unleashed - Book Buddies; Emergency Pet Care

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 15, 2016 at 3:48 PM EDT
UnleashedTwitterProfile.jpg

This month on Unleashed: The Pet Show, we welcome Steven Smith, DVM, of Canandaigua Veterinary Hospital to talk about pet health.

We also hear about a new literacy program at Lollypop Farm called Book Buddies, where kids are helping to socialize adoptable cats.

And, do you know the subtle and not-so-subtle signs that should tell you when your pet needs to see the vet or go to the emergency clinic? We talk to Dr. Meg Brooker of Canfield Dog and Cat Hospital in Pittsford about which symptoms should be cause for concern.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
