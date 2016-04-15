Connections: Unleashed - Book Buddies; Emergency Pet Care

This month on Unleashed: The Pet Show, we welcome Steven Smith, DVM, of Canandaigua Veterinary Hospital to talk about pet health.

We also hear about a new literacy program at Lollypop Farm called Book Buddies, where kids are helping to socialize adoptable cats.

And, do you know the subtle and not-so-subtle signs that should tell you when your pet needs to see the vet or go to the emergency clinic? We talk to Dr. Meg Brooker of Canfield Dog and Cat Hospital in Pittsford about which symptoms should be cause for concern.