-
Lollypop Farm is celebrating a milestone.The Humane Society of Greater Rochester says it has achieved a 91.5% save rate.That means less than 9% of the…
-
If your work-related video conferences are getting a bit tedious, you can liven things up by inviting a dog, cat, a pig or even a llama to your next…
-
While we humans cope with the coronavirus outbreak, there’s a silver lining in all this for the animals at Lollypop Farm.Cait Daly, the vice president and…
-
There was never any doubt that the Rochester Music Hall of Fame class of 2020, with five new names to be celebrated at the April induction concert, would…
-
Based on the idea that a well-behaved pet is more likely to get adopted and remain in its new home, Lollypop Farm hosted its first-ever behavior and…
-
Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, is undergoing renovations that will mean less capacity for dogs over the next several…
-
Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester will be closed to the public on Saturday, for what is being called “a precautionary deep clean” of…
-
This month on Unleashed: The Pet Show, we welcome Steven Smith, DVM, of Canandaigua Veterinary Hospital to talk about pet health.We also hear about a new…