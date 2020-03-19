A positive for pets at Lollypop Farm amid pandemic

While we humans cope with the coronavirus outbreak, there’s a silver lining in all this for the animals at Lollypop Farm.

Cait Daly, the vice president and chief operating officer of Lollypop Farm, said the outbreak gave the animals an unexpected gift.

“It actually made more time for enrichment for animals who are in the shelter,” said Daly.

Daly said adoption fees were waived late last week to encourage people to bring pets into their families -- and reduce the amount of small animals at Lollypop Farm during the pandemic. By the end of the weekend, Daly said about half of the animals were adopted or put into foster care, which leaves more time for its now-limited staff to walk and care for their fluffy, furry, or fuzzy friends.

“We have really nice soothing music that plays all the time,” said Daly. “And some of the animals get to play with blowing bubbles, so we’ve been able to increase that a little bit for mental stimulation.”

Lollypop Farm is still performing essential services such as taking in animals and helping people get access to pet food, but by appointment only.