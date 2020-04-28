© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Dreading another virtual meeting? Invite a goat

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published April 28, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT
Goat_lollypopfarm.jpg
Lollypop Farm, The Humane Society of Greater Rochester
/

If your work-related video conferences are getting a bit tedious, you can liven things up by inviting a dog, cat, a pig or even a llama to your next meeting and help a local nonprofit at the same time.

Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, is making its adoptable shelter pets and farm animals available to attend a virtual meeting through its new "Paw-fice Pals Virtual Meetings" program.

A 20-minute visit costs $100.

"I know some of our farm animals, they love the camera, so I don't think we'll have any problem," Sami Sheehan, Lollypop's manager of donor engagement, said with a laugh.

Any shelter pet or farm animal at Lollypop Farm in Fairport is potentially available for a cameo appearance at a remote meeting, depending on the time of day.  Sheehan said the emus may not be able to participate because it's hard to get a cell phone connection in that part of the farm.

During the animal's guest appearance, which can be arranged as a surprise to anyone on a video conference call, a humane society staff member will be on hand to answer any questions about the animal, which may be available for adoption.

For an extra $150, Lollypop Farm will throw in a follow up "pig belly rub" for up to 10 people that can be scheduled once in-person visits are happening again.

To register an animal guest appearance, visit Lollypop.org.

Tags

Arts & LifeLollypop FarmHumane SocietyCoronavirus1
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams