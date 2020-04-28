Dreading another virtual meeting? Invite a goat

If your work-related video conferences are getting a bit tedious, you can liven things up by inviting a dog, cat, a pig or even a llama to your next meeting and help a local nonprofit at the same time.

Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, is making its adoptable shelter pets and farm animals available to attend a virtual meeting through its new "Paw-fice Pals Virtual Meetings" program.

A 20-minute visit costs $100.

"I know some of our farm animals, they love the camera, so I don't think we'll have any problem," Sami Sheehan, Lollypop's manager of donor engagement, said with a laugh.

Any shelter pet or farm animal at Lollypop Farm in Fairport is potentially available for a cameo appearance at a remote meeting, depending on the time of day. Sheehan said the emus may not be able to participate because it's hard to get a cell phone connection in that part of the farm.

During the animal's guest appearance, which can be arranged as a surprise to anyone on a video conference call, a humane society staff member will be on hand to answer any questions about the animal, which may be available for adoption.

For an extra $150, Lollypop Farm will throw in a follow up "pig belly rub" for up to 10 people that can be scheduled once in-person visits are happening again.

To register an animal guest appearance, visit Lollypop.org.