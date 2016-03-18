Connections: Unleashed - Communicating With Your Pets

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published March 18, 2016 at 1:37 PM EDT
This month on Unleashed, we focus on how to better communicate with your pets: how to read their body language, how to improve their behavior, and how to notice signs of illness.

Veterinarian Dr. Todd Wihlen from the Animal Hospital of Pittsford is in studio to answer your questions about pet health and well being. Plus, WXXI’s Beth Adams speaks with animal communicator Janet Ridgeway, who strives to transform the relationships between people and their pets. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
