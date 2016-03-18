Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Unleashed - Communicating With Your Pets
This month on Unleashed, we focus on how to better communicate with your pets: how to read their body language, how to improve their behavior, and how to notice signs of illness.
Veterinarian Dr. Todd Wihlen from the Animal Hospital of Pittsford is in studio to answer your questions about pet health and well being. Plus, WXXI’s Beth Adams speaks with animal communicator Janet Ridgeway, who strives to transform the relationships between people and their pets. Our guests:
- Todd Wihlen, DVM, hospital director at the Animal Hospital of Pittsford
- Janet Ridgeway, animal communicator