Connections: Unleashed - Communicating With Your Pets

This month on Unleashed, we focus on how to better communicate with your pets: how to read their body language, how to improve their behavior, and how to notice signs of illness.

Veterinarian Dr. Todd Wihlen from the Animal Hospital of Pittsford is in studio to answer your questions about pet health and well being. Plus, WXXI’s Beth Adams speaks with animal communicator Janet Ridgeway, who strives to transform the relationships between people and their pets. Our guests: