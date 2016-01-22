Connections: Unleashed - Protecting and Caring for Pets During the Winter Months

Our focus this month is how to care for and protect your pets during the winter months. Veterinarian Dr. Mark Pessin from Fairview Veterinary Hospital answers your questions about pet health and well being.

Plus, WXXI's Beth Adams visits a local clinic that provide acupuncture and laser therapy as alternative medical treatments for their four-legged patients. And, we talk to an animal behavior and training expert at Lollypop Farm about how to welcome new pets into your fur family.