Connections: Unleashed - Pet Therapy

In the wake of tragedy, such as the mass shootings in Dallas and Orlando and the terror attacks in Nice, pet therapy can provide comfort to victims, families, and communities. During this episode of Unleashed, we talk about the value of pet therapy, and we hear from a man who took his dog to Orlando to provide comfort to victims’ families.

And veterinarian Dr. Katrina Tyrrell is in studio answering listeners’ questions about pet health. Our guests: