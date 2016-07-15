Connections: Unleashed - Pet Therapy

© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 15, 2016 at 5:17 PM EDT
In the wake of tragedy, such as the mass shootings in Dallas and Orlando and the terror attacks in Nice, pet therapy can provide comfort to victims, families, and communities. During this episode of Unleashed, we talk about the value of pet therapy, and we hear from a man who took his dog to Orlando to provide comfort to victims’ families.

And veterinarian Dr. Katrina Tyrrell is in studio answering listeners’ questions about pet health. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
