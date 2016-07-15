Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Unleashed - Pet Therapy
In the wake of tragedy, such as the mass shootings in Dallas and Orlando and the terror attacks in Nice, pet therapy can provide comfort to victims, families, and communities. During this episode of Unleashed, we talk about the value of pet therapy, and we hear from a man who took his dog to Orlando to provide comfort to victims’ families.
And veterinarian Dr. Katrina Tyrrell is in studio answering listeners’ questions about pet health. Our guests:
- Katrina Tyrrell, M.V.B., veterinarian and chief of staff at Finger Lakes Animal Hospital
- Kim Ferris-Church, humane education manager at Lollypop Farm
- Ron Graff, therapy dog handler