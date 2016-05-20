Connections: Unleashed - Grieving The Loss Of A Pet; Perceptions Of Pit Bulls

In this episode of Unleashed, Dr. Michelle Brownstein from Henrietta Animal Hospital is in studio to take pet owners’ calls and questions. We start by focusing on spring-related questions: seasonal allergies, toxic plants and flowers, and more.

Then, losing a pet can be an emotionally-draining time, and every owner grieves differently. WXXI’s Beth Adams speaks with licensed social worker Amy Jewett about the grieving process and how pet owners can navigate their feelings.

And, how did what was once considered the “all American dog” come to be feared and stigmatized? We talk about pit bulls and the history of how they have been perceived. We also talk about a well-known local pit bull who defied the odds after he was abandoned outside during the Polar Vortex of 2014. We're joined by a man who helped rescue the aptly named “Vortex.” Our guests: