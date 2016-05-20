© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Unleashed - Grieving The Loss Of A Pet; Perceptions Of Pit Bulls

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 20, 2016 at 3:59 PM EDT
UnleashedTwitterProfile.jpg

In this episode of Unleashed, Dr. Michelle Brownstein from Henrietta Animal Hospital is in studio to take pet owners’ calls and questions. We start by focusing on spring-related questions: seasonal allergies, toxic plants and flowers, and more. 

Then, losing a pet can be an emotionally-draining time, and every owner grieves differently. WXXI’s Beth Adams speaks with licensed social worker Amy Jewett about the grieving process and how pet owners can navigate their feelings. 

And, how did what was once considered the “all American dog” come to be feared and stigmatized? We talk about pit bulls and the history of how they have been perceived. We also talk about a well-known local pit bull who defied the odds after he was abandoned outside during the Polar Vortex of 2014. We're joined by a man who helped rescue the aptly named “Vortex.” Our guests:

Tags

Arts & LifePetsunleasheddogs1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More